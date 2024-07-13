Star Wars Outlaws Will Have a Different Open World Than Usualspecifically distant from Ubisoft’s tradition with this kind of experience: the game’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, assured this during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

“We are aware of the Ubisoft style,” Gerighty said. “However Massive Entertainment has always been differentThe Division and The Division 2 were different. Massive was originally an independent studio, then an Activision studio, so they always thought differently.”

“Massive’s DNA is quite unique to Ubisoft’s, but there are a lot of great lessons to be learned from the company’s way of making games, and Star Wars itself has suggested a few different ways of doing things. Do you want an example?”

“Instead of having a skill tree and an upgrade tree As in a traditional game, here you look for experts to create a sort of padawan-master relationship within the open world, and this leads to missions to improve the character.”