Star Wars Outlaws Will Have a Different Open World Than Usualspecifically distant from Ubisoft’s tradition with this kind of experience: the game’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, assured this during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.
“We are aware of the Ubisoft style,” Gerighty said. “However Massive Entertainment has always been differentThe Division and The Division 2 were different. Massive was originally an independent studio, then an Activision studio, so they always thought differently.”
“Massive’s DNA is quite unique to Ubisoft’s, but there are a lot of great lessons to be learned from the company’s way of making games, and Star Wars itself has suggested a few different ways of doing things. Do you want an example?”
“Instead of having a skill tree and an upgrade tree As in a traditional game, here you look for experts to create a sort of padawan-master relationship within the open world, and this leads to missions to improve the character.”
With great license comes great responsibility
Star Wars Outlaws went gold a few days ago and will therefore not suffer any delays compared to the exit date officially announced by Ubisoft, set for August 30 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Naturally, the expectations of the many Star Wars fans are very high and Gerighty and his team they inevitably feel under pressurebut what keeps the spirits high is the great passion that the entire development team has towards this intellectual property.
“The pressure is to deliver a really good game every time,” the creative director said. “But for a lot of us, this is a childhood dream come truethere’s an added pressure: ‘you can’t make mistakes.’ That said, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
