Star Wars Outlaws has a period of exit official, confirmed by Disney on the website of its theme parks: the long-awaited tie-in developed by Massive Entertainment will make its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

“Star Wars Outlaws, the open world Star Wars game, will be released later this year“, we read on the web page. “The title allows you to explore different planets in the galaxy, both iconic and new”, continues the description.

“You can risk everything as Kay Vess, an up-and-coming scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life with her partner Nix. If you are willing to take a risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

As reported earlier, Ubisoft promises a huge open world between crowded cities and deep space for Star Wars Outlaws, so let's talk about a particularly important project for the French house.