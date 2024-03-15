Star Wars Outlaws, NVIDIA trailer confirms DLSS 3, ray tracing and release in 2024

The NVIDIA trailer confirm that Star Wars Outlaws will be released during 2024 and will boast support for DLSS 3, ray tracing and Reflex since launch, which means that the PC version of Ubisoft's open world action game will be truly spectacular.

The news was anticipated yesterday by the announcement of the eight new games added to the NVIDIA GeForce Now catalogue, including Star Wars Outlaws, and confirms Massive Entertainment's great ambitions towards this promising Star Wars tie-in.

“Packed with distinctive environments located throughout the outer rim of the galaxy, both iconic and new, the game will allow users to experience the Star Wars underworld like never before,” said technical director Tobias Carlsson.

“DLSS 3 will offer us the necessary performance to bring our vision for Star Wars Outlaws to life and support additional ray tracing features, helping players fully immerse themselves in the adventures of Kay Vess and Nix.”