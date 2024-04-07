Ubisoft has published a new one official poster Of Star Wars Outlawsthe long-awaited tie-in developed by Massive Entertainment which will debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

While waiting for the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer, which will be shown on April 9, the French house enriched the main art of the game inserting various characters into the composition, including the iconic Jabba the Hutt.

The final result is a poster that is certainly capable of communicating the typical atmospheres of the Star Wars franchisethe sense of adventure and the unity of an experience that promises to be really, really interesting.