There is very little left for us to have the exit of Star Wars Outlaws, open world video game that will finally take away our responsibilities Jedi to explore something more earthly, with characters who do not possess the strength within them but do possess their own sense of justice. And something that will stand out within this project will be the length of the maps, because Ubisoft has made it clear since it revealed its development, that we are going to have a whole open world to explore in its entirety.

Faced with this, the game’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, has clarified some details, since within the adventure the characters will travel to five different planets, this with the aim of giving more exploration than what has been seen in other games of the saga, including those of the franchise Jedi of Respawn EntertainmentAnd they mention that some terrains can be completely crossed in six or five minutes with a speeder, and for those who don’t know, these are very fast vehicles.

However, if you go on foot things are somewhat different, since the example given is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, mentioning that Toshara will be more or less the equivalent of what we saw in that game, implying that the player will spend hours completing missions if he does not decide to use the car. Add to this that there will be a couple more planets with the same extension, so the opportunities to travel are very large, although it is mentioned that Tatooine It will be like a base for the characters and therefore will not cover much.

As for the game’s length, it has been made clear for weeks that there will be 25 hours to go through for those who get straight to the point with the story, doing only the story missions or important fights that will culminate with the usual parade of credits that every user is familiar with. But for those who are fond of getting platinums and achievements, it will take them about 60 hours to reach that level, either by modifying weapons and completing secondary missions with high doses of challenge.

Remember that Star Wars Outlaws The arrives August 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: Despite the less than favorable news about the map, this title may turn out to be quite fun. It won’t be long before it finally goes on sale.