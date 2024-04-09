Star Wars: Outlaws will require one Internet connection to be installed on consoles, despite having purchased the physical edition. It will also be translated, but not dubbed into Italian . So expect only subtitles in our language.

Details

Internet required for Star Wars: Outlaws

The first detail emerged from the game's official packaging, which lists the prerequisite at the bottom left. Basically it is written clearly that you need the internet to install the game.

The dubbing issue was instead learned from official site of Ubisoft, where a table illustrates the available languages ​​and which ones will also be dubbed:

The languages ​​of Star Wars: Outlaws

As you can see, the interface and subtitles will also be in our language, while the audio will not. In short, these are certainly reliable sources, so we can take both pieces of information for granted.

For the rest, we remind you that today it was announced with a new trailer that Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series