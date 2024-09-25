Following new of “softer than expected” sales for Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft has announced the open-world sci-fi adventure will get its first bit of previously announced post-launch story DLC – starring Lando Calrissian – on 21st November.

Titled Wild Card, it sees Star Wars Outlaws protagonist Kay Vess being hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament. “But as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian,” Ubisoft teases, “she soon learns that another game is being played.”

Wild Card arrives alongside two more Star Wars Outlaws cosmetics bundles – Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin – which will also be part of the Season Pass, and a free update introducing new Contracts for all players arrives on the same day.

Here’s Eurogamer’s Ian Higton, playing Star Wars Outlaws in VR.Watch on YouTube

Notably, 8th November is also the day Star Wars Outlaws will debut on Steam. News of its impending arrival on Valve’s platform follows Ubisoft’s announcement all its new releases will launch day one on Steam (for the first time since 2019) starting with the delayed Assassins Creed Shadows on 14th February next year.

Today’s announcement also follows Ubisoft’s admission Star Wars Outlaws saw “softer than expected” sales, leading to second quarter financial results that “fell short of [the company’s] expectations”. Despite Outlaws underperformance, Ubisoft told investors its development teams are currently “fully mobilized to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience” in the hope it’ll “engage a large audience during the holiday season.”

The company expanded on those plans in a statement shared on social mediapromising fans it was “hard at work creating multiple titles updates which will bring optimization, gameplay polishing, and tweaks, as well as quality of life changes including adjustments to combat and stealth gameplay.” That’s on top of the previously announced Hondo Ohnaka Story Pack – titled A Pirate’s Fortune – that’s due to arrive in spring 2025.

Whether all this will be enough to change Star Wars Outlaws’ fortunes remains to be seen; Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell felt the game itself was fundamentally flawed when it launched back in August. “It lacks the branching, open stealth of an Arkham game, the systemic options of a Dishonored or the incisive, relentlessly satisfying speed of picking enemies off in Assassin’s Creed,” he wrote in his two star review. “It lacks the linear polish and charisma of Uncharted. Lacks the animation flow to its yellow-ledge platforming next to a Horizon, or the sheer joy of taking platforming and making it into an actual game in itself, as in Star Wars Jedi.”