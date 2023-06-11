













Star Wars Outlaws is the Ubi game that will make you forget about Rey

Star Wars Outlaws will have as its protagonist a girl who will pilot and discover a new galactic darkness. Dangers are the order of the day, however, she will not be alone, she will have the company of a kind of puppy-axolotl that will undoubtedly give a more tender touch to the action-packed narrative.

Star Wars Outlaws will feature a girl and a chase narrative in which the underworld is full of dangers, it seems that, as rumored, we will have an open world. The story will focus on a young woman who will strive on a complex mission, after which, she could finally have peace and stop running away from everyone.

It is not clear what kind of “bandit” it is, but it seems that it was not an “own” decision, let’s see what else the gameplay of Star Wars Outlaws.

It is worth mentioning that more information about the gameplay of Star Wars Outlaws will be revealed tomorrow, June 12, 2023 via the Ubisoft Showcase which will be broadcast through the official networks at 11:00 am (Mexico time), we refer to the channels of Youtube and twitch.

Star Wars: more titles on the horizon

Other titles to be expected besides Star Wars Outlaws is Knights of the Old Republicwhich despite not having a release date has already been announced as a Sony exclusive.

