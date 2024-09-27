Except for Star Wars Outlaws there ranking of the best-selling games in August in Europe it could very well be mistaken for one from last year, considering what Ubisoft’s action adventure is the only title released in 2024 to appear in the top 10 drawn up by GSD based on sales in physical and digital formats.

It must be said that unfortunately the ranking does not take into account Black Myth: Wukongwhich probably would have taken first place, given that Game Science decided not to share sales figures, but it’s still strange to see among the top positions mostly games of 2023if not even years and years old like GTA 5, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Borderlands 3, It Takes Two and Titanfall 2, demonstrating that for the first half of 2024 it was a bit flat in terms of releases or at least they are few games have managed to achieve lasting commercial success.