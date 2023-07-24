Star Wars Outlaws it will be a large game, as we already knew, but in a recent interview at Comic Con, it was explained that the game’s more open maps turned out to be so large that it required the team to insert a speeder as a means of travelin order not to bore the players.
Julian Gherity – creative director – talks about the subject and said: “There is not only a lively city. In Toshara’s case it is called Mirogana, but there is all the wild nature outside where the player and Kay – guided by their goals, but distracted by their curiosity – can go and explore. But these distances are quite vastso to make it fun, accessible, to increase accessibility for the player, we came up with the speeder.”
Gherity later explained that this speeders it is different than other means of movement seen in other Star Wars games. In terms of inspiration the team was based on “motocross, in the sense of making the ride really fun. Exciting, full of tricks, speed, chasing, that kind of thing”.
Star Wars Outlaws: Big Maps or Big Maps?
As we had also already reported, we also need not fear that the Star Wars Outlaws maps are procedurally generated empty lands. Gherity has previously confirmed that they are created by hand. Also, in terms of size, it’s been explained that an open Outlaws map should be roughly the size of two or three Assassin’s Creed Odyssey zones.
As mentioned, the speeder will allow you to move in them quickly and it will also be possible customize it. It has not been specified how, so it is not clear if it is intended only on an aesthetic level or if it will be possible to enhance it in some way to make it faster or easier to maneuver.
We also remind you that we can also work for Jabba the Hutt and even betray him.
