Star Wars Outlaws it will be a large game, as we already knew, but in a recent interview at Comic Con, it was explained that the game’s more open maps turned out to be so large that it required the team to insert a speeder as a means of travelin order not to bore the players.

Julian Gherity – creative director – talks about the subject and said: “There is not only a lively city. In Toshara’s case it is called Mirogana, but there is all the wild nature outside where the player and Kay – guided by their goals, but distracted by their curiosity – can go and explore. But these distances are quite vastso to make it fun, accessible, to increase accessibility for the player, we came up with the speeder.”

Gherity later explained that this speeders it is different than other means of movement seen in other Star Wars games. In terms of inspiration the team was based on “motocross, in the sense of making the ride really fun. Exciting, full of tricks, speed, chasing, that kind of thing”.