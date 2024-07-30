It seems that in the world created by George Lucas there are few jobs: imperial soldier, Jedi knight, bounty hunter and, of course, the smuggler. We don’t know if there are engineers or teachers, but the aforementioned are in abundance and Star Wars: Outlaws will get you into this smuggling business.

What’s going on? Since its announcement, Ubisoft has revealed that in Star Wars: Outlaws you’ll take on the role of a smuggler making a place for yourself in a galaxy far, far away. It may seem like a tall order, but you’ll have to figure it out somehow. You might even be left thinking that this is the most tryhard job of all.

Kay Vess is the protagonist of this space adventure that takes place mainly in the outer rim. It seems that she hasn’t had a great time, but that’s normal. Otherwise, what would be the point of the game? Why do you develop the existence of a character who has her life figured out? Well, that’s another problem.

In case you weren’t sure what time period Star Wars: Outlaws takes place in, it’s in the gray area between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. This space is ideal for telling a new story in a space of the galaxy that isn’t explored as much, and ultimately, the goal of this game is to exploit that window of opportunity.

The gaming experience behind Star Wars: Outlaws

The life of a smuggler in the middle of a war

A few paragraphs back, I told you that you take on the role of Kay Vess, who is a smuggler. This means that she carries out the jobs of transporting a “package” from one place to another for one of her clients. Finally, she has a job because there are several criminal syndicates throughout the galaxy that require many hands to do the dirty work.

In Star Wars: Outlaws, Kay Vess is accompanied by a small, furry friend named Vex, whom we affectionately call “space axolotl” because, at least to me, he reminds me of that. This being helps a lot with all kinds of tasks, from distracting the enemy, stealing weapons or sabotaging electronic devices.

Source: Ubisoft

Kay Vess is not exactly a woman of “arms”, but it seems that she needs to make allies because she is not going to get through this alone in such an easy way. She needs something similar to allies to be able to get ahead. One of them, at least the one I met while playing, was Waka, a mechanic of the same race as Greedo, but with a clear difference in the color of his skin.

Waka helps Kay Vess find her first job in Star Wars: Outlaws And so you must carry it out in the best possible way, or rather as the canons of smuggling dictate. In the most casual way possible, so that no one notices, because that is how it works in this universe.

To be on good terms with all the mafias?

Part of the fun of the Star Wars: Outlaws universe is that there are multiple mob groups you can work with, and the thing here is that each one controls their own piece of the pie, and that’s what you have to figure out first. If you have a mission where you have to get into a place where there are too many Hutts, and you get along with them, then it’s not that big of a deal, but if they don’t like you, things get a little more complicated.

This feature is key to the game system, as it forces you to make important decisions with each job. When you execute it perfectly, your reputation changes. There will be those who like you more and also those who see you as ugly all the time. It’s the problem with trying to please everyone. All you want is to get ahead in the difficult world of smuggling.

Source: Ubisoft

The thing is, Star Wars: Outlaws It has a very large open world, so much so that it could seem suffocating, however, with so much detail, you realize that it is to make the experience much deeper. I can’t even imagine this title with linear features, it wouldn’t have the same appeal.

It’s even very entertaining to watch Kay Vess walking around with her hands in her jacket pockets, very casual, as if she weren’t up to anything. Even though the camera is in third person, you have the chance to move it as you like and thus appreciate everything that is around you.

Is there work? There is work!

As a good Ubisoft game with an open world feature, there is a lot of work in Star Wars: Outlaws. What do I mean? Well, there are secondary missions that Danka gives you, who seems to be a very distant relative that Admiral Ackbar surely doesn’t remember… Or well, in other words, she is a Mon Calamari.

Danka explains to you about the different mafias in the game. There are the Pykes who are led by Gorak, their capo de tutti capi. Then there are the Crimson Dawn, Gorak’s direct rivals. Then there are the Hutts who are much more direct in their actions.

Source: Ubisoft

Kay Vass’ story unfolds through her relationship with the special mafia syndicates. Getting along with one group will make others turn their backs on you. As long as you do jobs, the syndicates will treat the game’s protagonist well. Also keep in mind that loyalties will be changing all the time.

At the beginning of Star Wars: Outlaws You will see that none of these criminal syndicates will “swallow you”, but as you advance, they will even greet you and not give you the cold shoulder in such a blatant way. Finally, Kay Vass works as a contractor and will go with whoever pays her the best… Or finally, it will be the available missions that Gorak has for her.

An open world will require a lot of exploration time

The exploration, at least what was possible to appreciate during the game time to which I had access in Star Wars: Outlawsis free within the confines of a Ubisoft game. That is to say, expect something that may seem overwhelming. You’ll even appreciate the quick jumps between stages. The bad thing is that I couldn’t see them in action since it was a feature that wasn’t available in our build.

Now, just as you enter an area with cantinas, shops and the like, there is also room for farmers and other more peaceful types of trades on the planets on the outer edge of the galaxy. To move between areas, you can move around in a speeder very similar to those seen in Return of the Jedi.

The different locations in Star Wars: Outlaws They look huge, just like in Star Wars, and that helps the game experience to be much deeper and you feel part of the setting. It may not seem like a big deal or that other games already do it, but trying to get into or give the Outer Rim weight is not easy.

Now, you have to keep in mind that this is a Ubisoft game, so you have to imagine that they have their trademark when it comes to exploration. Clear signage, getting from A to B, and so on. Come on, this is not going to change, no matter if it’s Ghost Recon, Assassin’s or Far Cry. It’s their trademark.

The Space Axolotl will entertain you a lot

Let’s talk a little more about Vex in Star Wars: OutlawsThis furry little animal, which reminds me fondly of a space axolotl, accompanies Kay Vass on her adventure and helps her in various ways, most of which can range from comical to daring. This adds a certain value to the gaming experience, as you don’t expect the protagonist to do everything.

For example, since many of the game’s missions are centered around stealth, Vex will have to go out and distract all kinds of characters: imperial soldiers, smugglers, and other beings. The funny thing is that this happens everywhere. How could anyone be surprised to see a creature like this on a space cruiser? It’s certainly a common occurrence in Star Wars.

Source: Ubisoft

It also works for getting into ducts where there isn’t much room. Let’s say that no one notices her presence and she knows exactly where to press to mess up or break a system. Vex is a very clever creature that is a real pleasure to play with and have. The finishing touch is when she jumps in the enemy’s face and blocks their vision, which helps you move without being seen.

The way Vez and Kay team up is key to the functioning of Star Wars: Outlaws. Let’s say that it is a very important gameplay that you develop and that even intervenes in the narrative. It’s not like I can say that I liked it or not, since it is not the complete product, but it is a mechanic that can be very useful.

It’s going to be a great experience

If anything makes it very clear Star Wars: Outlaws It’s not a short or small game. It looks like it will be a constant back and forth where you carry out all kinds of missions to gain the trust of the different criminal syndicates within the video game.

Also, since it is a new and original story, it opens up a range of narrative possibilities in which you may feel overwhelmed by so much information. You will have to pay close attention to each of the game’s sections so that you don’t get lost and take advantage of the gameplay.

Everything that comes next, such as exploring the different locations you’ll have access to, hand-to-hand combat or shooting against bounty hunters, and so on, will make this journey through the Outer Rim something much more than interesting. Of course, what I saw was the game in action, not so much the story, which is perfectly understandable.

With all this, now it only remains to wait for Star Wars: Outlaws is due out August 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.