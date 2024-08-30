Star Wars Outlaws is available today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Sso the wait is over for all Star Wars fans who couldn’t wait to experience Kay Vess’s epic adventure in the Outer Rim sectors.

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedithe action adventure developed by Ubisoft Massive tells the story of a petty thief determined to make a name for herself and become a legendary outlaw.

To succeed in this enterprise, accompanied by her inseparable puppy Nix, Kay will have to put her skills at the service of the criminal syndicates who control this portion of the galaxy, boarding the Trailblazer and visiting five different planets.

Hunted by a bounty hunter who wants to capture her on the orders of the criminal boss Sliro, the protagonist of Star Wars Outlaws will find herself facing the most varied taskseven sneaking into Imperial structures to recover valuable objects, information or free prisoners.