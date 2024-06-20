It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price , so in case of discounts these will be automatically applied to the order. Reservation is free and can be canceled at any time before shipment.

Here it is instead Gold Edition .

Through Amazon you can reserve a copy of Star Wars Outlaws for PS5 and Xbox Series The release date is August 30th. Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this page or use the box you see below.

What the Star Wars Outlaws editions include

The standard version of the game from Ubisoft, which is cataloged as Limited Edition on Amazon, includes:

Kessel Rider bonus pack, which includes a cosmetic item for the Trailblazer and speeder

Outlaw Infiltrator Character Pack includes cosmetic content for Kay and Nix

There Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws instead includes:

Kessel Rider bonus pack, which includes a cosmetic item for the Trailblazer and speeder

three days early

season pass

Star Wars Outlaws is a Open world action game set between the second and third films of the original saga. We take on the role of a mercenary who will have to work for criminal syndicates in search of precious loot.