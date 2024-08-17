Through Amazon It is now possible to make a reservation Star Wars Outlawsthe open-world action game from Ubisoft. The release date is August 30, 2024. The game is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X, both in the “Limited Edition” version (i.e. the standard version but with an extra gift, exclusive to Amazon Italy) and the Gold Edition version, which arrives three days early. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
Here are also the Xbox versions.
This is a booking at a guaranteed minimum priceor in case of a discount, this will be automatically applied to your order. The reservation is free and can be cancelled at any time before shipping.
What Star Wars Outlaws Offers
The Ubisoft game, in Limited versionincludes the “Outlaw Infiltrator” character pack which gives access to some cosmetic content for Kay and Nix. Gold versionin addition to access to the three days in advance, also includes the Season Pass for upcoming content. By pre-ordering, of any version, you also get the bonus package Kessel Pilot, which includes a cosmetic item for the Trailblazer and speeder.
Star Wars Outlaws is a open map action game in which we play an outlaw who has to work for the Star Wars criminal syndicates, clashing with criminals and the Empire. We can use stealth, attack head-on with our blaster and exploit the abilities of Nix, the little creature that accompanies us. We can pilot a speeder to move quickly and guide our ship in space to fight with laser shots.
