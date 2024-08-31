Second Digital Foundry analysis, Star Wars Outlaws is truly a spectacle on PC: Ubisoft Massive’s title uses the latest technologies to bring its open world to life, and the results are evident even though some finishing touches are still missing.

The Snowdrop graphics engine used for the game manages to give the urban scenarios a great depth, representing its lights and shadows in a convincing way even in the absence of direct sources. Those who have the possibility, moreover, can activate Direct Illumination to replace the lighting with a sophisticated form of path tracing with impressive results.

Ray Reconstruction is going to act on these aspects to improve its performance and does its job very well during moving sequences, although with some uncertainty on the edges of objects and on certain surfaces that create some problems.

Some effects need a bit of polishsuch as post-processing ones, which contribute to making images a little too blurry: some options can be turned off (see chromatic aberration and film grain), while lens flares cause some headaches.

In conclusion, however, Alex Battaglia stated that “Star Wars Outlaws looks amazing” on PC and that Ubisoft Massive has achieved something special, creating one of the best titles of this generation from a visual point of view.