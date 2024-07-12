IGN has published a video diary dedicated to the Star Wars Outlaws Syndicatesthe criminal factions we will have to deal with in different ways during the campaign of the Ubisoft game, in which we will play as Kay Vess.
The protagonist of the adventure is in fact a young scoundrel determined to make a name for herself among the most famous outlaws in the galaxy, and for this very reason she will have to build relationships with the unions (including the one controlled by the iconic Jabba the Hutt) and carry out increasingly complex and dangerous tasks for them.
Of course, in reality one of these missions will mark the beginning of Kay’s misadventures, who having taken a certain commitment lightly will find a price on his headhaving to watch their backs from attack by potential hunters.
A criminal galaxy
A few days ago the developers of Star Wars Outlaws presented in a video the ambitious open world of the game, which will take us to visit progressively broader scenarios and plenty to do for a girl with Kay’s skills.
From this point of view criminal syndicates will remain a solid point of reference in terms of the missions that we will be able to accept and that will be useful in terms of rewards to help the character and everything around him grow.
Due out on August 30, Star Wars Outlaws looks very promising: the development team has often spoken of its great passion for the Star Wars universe, its atmosphere and its rules, and we bet that these feelings will produce tangible results.
By the way, have you read our Star Wars Outlaws review?
