IGN has published a video diary dedicated to the Star Wars Outlaws Syndicatesthe criminal factions we will have to deal with in different ways during the campaign of the Ubisoft game, in which we will play as Kay Vess.

The protagonist of the adventure is in fact a young scoundrel determined to make a name for herself among the most famous outlaws in the galaxy, and for this very reason she will have to build relationships with the unions (including the one controlled by the iconic Jabba the Hutt) and carry out increasingly complex and dangerous tasks for them.

Of course, in reality one of these missions will mark the beginning of Kay’s misadventures, who having taken a certain commitment lightly will find a price on his headhaving to watch their backs from attack by potential hunters.