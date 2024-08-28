Star Wars Outlaws It’s not even out yet and it already has a bug that could cause you to lose all your game progress. The title will be available from August 30, 2024 and Ubisoft has already had to alert all users via email to ask them to update their copy to the latest available patch to correct these errors.

“As one of the affected players who had early access to an earlier version of the game, we are aware that you may be experiencing some issues following this recent patch. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you,” Ubisoft said in an email to players.

Source: Star Wars

In short, you buy or have early access to Star Wars Outlaws You must stop playing on a save file prior to the patch, otherwise your progress may be blocked or lost forever..

Star Wars Outlaws: How can I play in early access??

If you were wondering the logic behind people already being able to play the game when it comes out on August 30th, it’s because Star Wars Outlaws has exclusive early access from the 26th until the day of its release.

Source: Ubisoft

In the case of Xbox Series X|S, to be able to play this early access all we have to do is reserve the game and have your Game Pass Ultimate subscription active.

While on PlayStation 5 it will be as simple as having a subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe, since these memberships include “Ubisoft+”, which has a wide catalog of games from the company, in which it is found Star Wars Outlaws and its early access.

