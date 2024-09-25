Ubisoft has released a financial update admitting that its results Star Wars Outlaws they were below expectationswhich prompted the publisher to take cover with several initiatives which also include the postponement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

As we have seen, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been postponed to February 2025, and the initiative seems to have been taken also to avoid running into the same problems problems that Star Wars Outlaws faced at launch and that will need to be addressed with some upcoming updates.

Among the solutions proposed by Ubisoft to improve the situation there is therefore the publication of various updates for Star Wars Outlaws, which aim to improve the game experience also based on the feedback collected from users and which will also be useful in this final adjustment phase that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will go through between now and the new release scheduled for February 2025.