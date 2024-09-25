Ubisoft has released a financial update admitting that its results Star Wars Outlaws they were below expectationswhich prompted the publisher to take cover with several initiatives which also include the postponement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
As we have seen, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been postponed to February 2025, and the initiative seems to have been taken also to avoid running into the same problems problems that Star Wars Outlaws faced at launch and that will need to be addressed with some upcoming updates.
Among the solutions proposed by Ubisoft to improve the situation there is therefore the publication of various updates for Star Wars Outlaws, which aim to improve the game experience also based on the feedback collected from users and which will also be useful in this final adjustment phase that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will go through between now and the new release scheduled for February 2025.
Upcoming Ubisoft Games Will Be on Steam on Day One
Despite a not exactly negative response from critics, it seems that the results on the market of Star Wars Outlaws are quite far from what Ubisoft had hoped.
In response, all teams across the company are “fully mobilized to rapidly implement a series of updates aimed at refining and improving the player experience, in order to engage a wide audience this holiday season and position Star Wars Outlaws as a strong long-term performance“.
Among other initiatives announced by Ubisoft to help resolve the current situation and avoid further disappointment at the launch of new games is also the fact of releasing the Upcoming PC games coming directly to Steam on day onewithout imposing delays on Valve’s platform.
As reported by Ubisoft in today’s press release, in fact, the new release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows “will mark the return of our day one launches on Steam”, which should therefore be taken as a sort of rule for Ubisoft’s future games.
