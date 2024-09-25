It’s been a few weeks since the launch of Star Wars Outlawsbut Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have already revealed when the PC version, currently only available on the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, will soon will also land on Steam. That’s not the only new development: all upcoming games from the French publisher will arrive on Valve’s digital store on launch day, with no waiting time.
But let’s go step by step. Star Wars: Outlaws will be available on Steam starting from November 21stAt the time of writing, the game’s page in the store is not yet active, but we assume it will be created soon.
All Ubisoft Games Will Come to Steam on Day One
The news comes from an investor document published by Ubisoft a few minutes ago, which also announced the postponement of the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025 and talked about disappointing sales for Star Wars Outlaws. As for the Steam issue, Ubisoft says that Assassin’s Creed Shadows “will mark the return of our new releases to launch on Steam“.
This is a significant change in strategy, and one that we are sure will be welcomed, as many PC gamers prefer to have their entire library on Steam, without being forced to use third-party stores and launchers like those from Ubisoft and Epic Games. While we wait for the debut on Valve’s store, here is our review of Star Wars: Outlaws.
