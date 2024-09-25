It’s been a few weeks since the launch of Star Wars Outlawsbut Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have already revealed when the PC version, currently only available on the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, will soon will also land on Steam. That’s not the only new development: all upcoming games from the French publisher will arrive on Valve’s digital store on launch day, with no waiting time.

But let’s go step by step. Star Wars: Outlaws will be available on Steam starting from November 21stAt the time of writing, the game’s page in the store is not yet active, but we assume it will be created soon.