Ubisoft Massive has revealed that Star Wars Outlaws will offer players an option called “Explorer Mode” That removes “exploration guide colors”such as handholds and ladders, to the delight of all the detractors of the “yellow paint” in video games.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, in many modern video games some interactive elements of the scenarios are marked with a color that stands out from the environment. The term “yellow paint” is used because the case that sparked the most discussions on the subject was Resident Evil 4 Remake, where ladders, breakable crates and many other elements were covered in yellow paint. A little visual aid that not everyone appreciates gamers, with detractors saying that these solutions tend to be too hands-on for users.