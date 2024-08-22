A week ahead of its scheduled release date of August 30, Ubisoft has today released the Official Launch Trailer Of Star Wars Outlawswhich shows the main features of the game with a rather spectacular video.
Those who pre-order the Gold or Ultimate Edition, however, will be able to access Star Wars Outlaws with three days in advanceso for these users the official release is in fact set for August 27, with pre-orders allowing access to some bonuses such as the Vessel Pilot pack, containing a character kit with cosmetic content for Kay and Nix and a vehicle pack with cosmetic items for speeders and Trailblazers.
For the rest, the video shows a summary of the features of Star Wars Outlaws, that is, a third-person action adventure with decidedly open settings in full Ubisoft style, but focused on the Star Wars license.
An original story in the classic universe
Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws presents a original story but with references to known characters and events in the film saga and the expanded universe.
In the game, we find ourselves exploring planets of all kinds throughout the galaxy, some iconic and some never seen before.
“Risk everything in the shoes of Kay Vessa young scoundrel in search of freedom and the means to start a new life, alongside her companion Nix. In this new role, which closely resembles that of a female Han Solo, we find ourselves having to fight, steal and play smart to advance in the world of crime and enter the list of the most feared wanted in the galaxy.
We also remind you that reviews are coming soon, considering the end of the embargo now imminent, and the contents planned in the Season Pass.
