A week ahead of its scheduled release date of August 30, Ubisoft has today released the Official Launch Trailer Of Star Wars Outlawswhich shows the main features of the game with a rather spectacular video.

Those who pre-order the Gold or Ultimate Edition, however, will be able to access Star Wars Outlaws with three days in advanceso for these users the official release is in fact set for August 27, with pre-orders allowing access to some bonuses such as the Vessel Pilot pack, containing a character kit with cosmetic content for Kay and Nix and a vehicle pack with cosmetic items for speeders and Trailblazers.

For the rest, the video shows a summary of the features of Star Wars Outlaws, that is, a third-person action adventure with decidedly open settings in full Ubisoft style, but focused on the Star Wars license.