The DLC will be available starting from November 21st on all platforms and will be included in the game’s Season Pass, sold at a price of 39.99 euros and included in the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Star Wars Outlaws. It is currently unclear whether the expansion will be sold separately and at what price.

Ubisoft has revealed the release date of Wild Card the first of the paid expansions of Star Wars: Outlaws which will include a cameo from Lando Calrissian historical character from the film series played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy and by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

There is also a second expansion planned

The launch of the DLC also coincides with the launch of the PC version of Star Wars Outlaws on Steam, set for November 21. Not only that, Ubisoft has announced that all of its upcoming games starting with Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on Valve’s store on day one.

The Star Wars Outlaws roadmap

As for the Wild Card expansion, not many details have been shared so far, other than a brief official synopsis that reads: “Kay is hired to infiltrate a major Sabacc tournament, but when she runs into notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she realizes there’s more going on.”

A second expansion for Star Wars: Outlaws is also planned, with a release date yet to be confirmed, titled A Pirate’s Fortunewhere Kay “runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is trying to settle old scores with a ruthless pirate gang.”