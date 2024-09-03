There English ranking relative to games sold in physical format last week is a bit anomalous. In first place we find Star Wars: Outlaws despite generally subdued sales numbers compared to other Star Wars games and an unexpected comeback for Amored Core 6 which shot up to fourth place over a year after its launch, while EA Sports FC 24 slips from first to fifth place.
The reasons behind the numbers relating to are not clear at the moment. Armored Core 6. We can only assume that FromSoftware’s robot-based action game has been the focus of some particularly advantageous promotion in local stores. It is not the only title from the Japanese company in the ranking, as we also find Elden Ring and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition in third and eleventh place respectively. Visions of Mana and Emio: The Smiling Man, on the other hand, did not fare very well.who had to settle for fourteenth and twenty-first place on their debut.
Who’s Up, Who’s Down and the New Releases
As for Star Wars: Outlaws, as reported today by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry, the game has recorded lower sales than Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which in turn had recorded a decline compared to Fallen Order. On the other hand, Outlaws sales at launch are 15% higher than Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Let’s clarify that we are talking about data relating exclusively to the physical market and in the absence of digital copies it is impossible to have a complete picture.
Let’s see the English sales chart for August 31st:
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Hogwarts Legacy
Elden Ring
Armored Core 6
EA Sports FC 24
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Minecraft
DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Goty Edition
Visions of Mana
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
WWE 2K24
Nintendo Switch Sports
GTA 5
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
Blue: The Videogame
