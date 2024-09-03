There English ranking relative to games sold in physical format last week is a bit anomalous. In first place we find Star Wars: Outlaws despite generally subdued sales numbers compared to other Star Wars games and an unexpected comeback for Amored Core 6 which shot up to fourth place over a year after its launch, while EA Sports FC 24 slips from first to fifth place.

The reasons behind the numbers relating to are not clear at the moment. Armored Core 6. We can only assume that FromSoftware’s robot-based action game has been the focus of some particularly advantageous promotion in local stores. It is not the only title from the Japanese company in the ranking, as we also find Elden Ring and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition in third and eleventh place respectively. Visions of Mana and Emio: The Smiling Man, on the other hand, did not fare very well.who had to settle for fourteenth and twenty-first place on their debut.