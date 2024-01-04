In the last few hours we have returned to talking with some insistence about Star Wars Outlawsthe Ubisoft title in collaboration with Disney is highly anticipated by Star Wars fans, and for this reason a choice made by the big D did not go unnoticed.

Yesterday, Disney published a particular post on its social channels, where it announced that Outlaws would arrive on the market at end of 2024. The post, however, was promptly deleted, leaving fans with many doubts.

Ubisoft's ambitious project, which has repeatedly referred to Outlaws as an open-world full of places full of life to explore, therefore remains without an outlined release period: official information reiterates a generic 2024.

Whether it was a mistake or a preview of an upcoming official announcement? To find out we will certainly have to wait for the waters to calm down.

Star Wars themed video games are not going through a particularly rosy period: in recent weeks the cancellation of the KOTOR remakeand fans are hoping that Outlaws doesn't suffer a similar fate (which seems rather unlikely at the moment).

We remind you that Star Wars Outlaws will arrive during 2024 on Next-Gen PCs and Consoles.



