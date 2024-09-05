Launched last week, Star Wars Outlaws is definitely one of the most talked about titles of the moment. Critics have received it rather lukewarmly, with reviews often good but not enthusiastic (it currently has an average rating of 76 on Opencritic). In general, the game was liked, but it is not considered memorable, because it is too in line with other open world games by Ubisoft.

In our review we gave it 8.5, speaking of an exciting and well-told adventure with solid gameplay, but perhaps a little too derivative and with something to revise in the stealth system and combat.

Anyway, Julian Gerighty, The game’s director said he was “a little disappointed” by the critical reception of Star Wars Outlaws.