Launched last week, Star Wars Outlaws is definitely one of the most talked about titles of the moment. Critics have received it rather lukewarmly, with reviews often good but not enthusiastic (it currently has an average rating of 76 on Opencritic). In general, the game was liked, but it is not considered memorable, because it is too in line with other open world games by Ubisoft.
In our review we gave it 8.5, speaking of an exciting and well-told adventure with solid gameplay, but perhaps a little too derivative and with something to revise in the stealth system and combat.
Anyway, Julian Gerighty, The game’s director said he was “a little disappointed” by the critical reception of Star Wars Outlaws.
Critics vs. Audience
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Gerighty suggested that the players who bought it are really enjoying it more than the average rating suggests: “I’m a little disappointed with Metacritic. Sure, recognition from the press and critics is very important to us, but players are really appreciating what we’ve done.”
Gerighty also said that the development team is very proud and happy with what they have achieved, which they are satisfied with. It took them about four years to make it, during which time we “literally reached for the stars”.
Anyway, Gerighty is not entirely pessimisticbecause: “This is going to be a game that millions of people will play for years and years, and we’ll never stop improving it. Well, that’s a lie – we probably will stop improving it, but I don’t feel like thinking about when we’ll stop improving it today.”
