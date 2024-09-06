A week ago it was launched on the market Star Wars Outlaws, last game of the franchise developed this time by Massive Entertainment of Ubisoftwhich was applauded by certain people but by other comments that indicate total disappointment, something that is reflected in the scores of MetacriticWith such a poor reception, it has come into question whether they still intend to work on the DLC content or if they intend to leave things there.

The directors have revealed plans to expand the game with this downloadable content, promising a deeper experience for fans. Julian Gerighty and Mathias Karlsonwho are leading the project, have shared details about two of the upcoming DLCs: Wild Card and A Pirate’s Fortune. These will offer new themes, with characters and adventures that will enrich the universe of the game. The first will be focused on the famous card game Sabacca key component of the underground world.

The second will be even bigger, with the inclusion of Deep Ohnakaa renowned pirate of the universe Star Warswhich appears in series such as The Clone Wars and Rebels. This content will take players on new space missions filled with sabotage and pirate narratives, which the team says will further enhance the experience in space. The intention of Ubisoft is that Ohnaka has a significant role in the plot, being his important debut in video games after his minor appearance in Star Wars: Galactic Defense.

The developers have also highlighted that the work on Star Wars Outlaws is far from over. The expansion of content and continuous improvements to the game are part of the team’s commitment to deliver a dynamic and ever-evolving product. Gerighty has noted that they will continue to bring new features that will keep players engaged for a long time. This focus on downloadable content demonstrates Ubisoft’s ambition to improve public opinion.

The title is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Gamesradar

Author’s note: Hopefully, these new contents will give us some interesting new adventures for Kay Vess. We’ll have to wait and see when the release date will be.