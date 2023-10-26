We are in a time in which Ubisoft has not had a winning streak, since since the launch of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope They have not been able to have the sales they would like, something that they have tried to fix with games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage. And now, it is mentioned that a fairly large game in terms of production has suffered a delay for a date that at this moment is indefinite.

Specifically, they mention that it will be a title planned to arrive in the month of March, and for that reason people have already begun to think the worst, because Star Wars Outlaws It was planned to arrive on said dates. Of course, the French company has not commented on which game will suffer from this change, but it is possible that an official statement will be given to the players this or next week.

Here is part of what was mentioned in your financial report:

Outperformance in the second quarter and ongoing positive momentum across Ubisoft’s brands build confidence for the remainder of the year. The company can therefore confirm its announced forecast of strong top-line growth and non-IFRS operating income of approximately €400 million, without launching the other major game it initially planned to launch during the last quarter of the current year. fiscal. The company has decided to launch this other big game in fiscal year 2024-25, to maximize its value creation.

With this in mind, we could expect the game to go to some point in the 2024, but not before the month of April, so it may even be launched at some point in the summer, and it could be the perfect window because there is nothing planned for those months. In fact, it may be a smart idea for it to arrive in March, after all the new Peach game is confirmed for that month.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a smart plan to stay away from Nintendo’s AAA games, since sales are going to be concentrated there. Furthermore, it is expected that this game meets the quality desired by fans of the franchise as is.