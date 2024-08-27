The usual ElAnalistaDeBits was among the first to publish a comparison video between the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Star Wars Outlaws, trying to bring out some differences among these which, however, for the moment appear to be rather small and marginal.

We already saw our review of Star Wars Outlaws yesterday and also the first scores from international newspapers, with a generally positive assessment but with some discordant notes, however generally everyone agrees that, technically, the game holds up very well.

With the release of Star Wars Outlaws at the gates, the classic could not be missed video comparison among the various versions of the Ubisoft game, in this case as regards PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S or the complete overview of all the platforms on which the title is present.

The various display modes

There doesn’t appear to be any noticeable differences between the major consoles, namely the PS5 and Xbox Series X, while obviously various compromises have been made for the Xbox Series S, with the PC version clearly able to soar towards the highest levels of graphical quality.

This isn’t a very in-depth analysis yet, but it’s a good way to get a general idea of ​​how the title runs on all platforms.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X offer three display modes with Quality, Performance, and Favor Quality being a balanced mode, while Xbox Series S only has the 30fps quality setting.

Quality mode runs at 30 fps and prioritizes resolution and overall graphics quality, while Performance lowers the latter to favor performance, going to 60 fps. The analysis does not reveal any particular problems in terms of performance, but does show some differences between the settings.

In essence, the main difference between the modes in question is the viewing distance and the amount of visible details, with Xbox Series X generally proving to have a better experience on the different modes. resolution advantageon average higher than PS5 according to the YouTuber.

The intermediate mode is dedicated exclusively to displays that support 120 fps and offers 40 frames per second with a slight reduction in resolution compared to the Quality mode, presenting itself as a good compromise.