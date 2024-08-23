Everything seemed to be going “well” with the launch of Star Wars Outlawsespecially since not long ago they released previews at an event that took place on August 15th and from there, well, everything was normal. In fact, there wasn’t some kind of streamer leaking things, probably because they signed an NDA.

The thing is, now it wasn’t a medium, much less someone on Reddit who hacked Ubisoft’s servers or some kind of influencer. A user named thisisnotanaccount received his copy of Star Wars Outlaws well in advance and decided it would be a good idea to start playing and, in the process, stream the game online.

Clearly, Ubisoft took action and had the material deleted, because it is within its rights to do so. It should also be noted that the aforementioned user was asked if he had signed a non-disclosure agreement and technically he said no, which implied that he was playing the game because he already owned it.

Source: Ubisoft

It’s not new that some stores break the release dates and give away copies of the game. Likewise, PlayStation 5 games come with the game on the disc and can be installed and run. In addition, those who must be reviewing the game have access to the pre-release patches, which this user surely had access to.

Also, let’s not lose sight of the fact that someone else must have already downloaded the stream from the Kick platform before it was deleted, so it won’t be long before we see something on social media, especially on TikTok where it’s lawless territory.

We also recommend: Star Wars Outlaws will extend its experience until 2025 with lots of additional content

What are the minimum requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws?

You need to know what the minimum and recommended requirements are in case you want to play Star Wars Outlaws from the PC Master Race.

Minima

Visual Options: 1080p/30 FPS/Low preset with scaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB / Intel Arc a750 8GB (ReBAR ON)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

Operating System: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB

Recommended

Visual Options: 1080p/60 FPS/High preset with scaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 8GB / AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

Operating System: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD Storage: 65GB

Enthusiastic

Visual Options: 1440p/60 FPS/High preset with scaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 12GB / AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

Operating system: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD storage: 65GB

Ultra

Visual Options: 4K/60 FPS/Ultra preset with scaler set to quality

GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB / AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

Operating System: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

SSD storage: 65GB

As you can see, Star Wars Outlaws It doesn’t weigh as much as other open world offerings on the market and they take up half the space on your hard drive. What is true is that if you want to play it at full speed, you’ll have to choose the 4080 route on NVIDIA with a good power supply helping out.

Are you excited for the launch of Star Wars Outlaws? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.