The trailer Of Star Wars Outlaws was the most watched of the Ubisoft Forward, beating out competition from Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. In short, it seems that the tie-in signed Massive Entertainment has hit the mark.

According to the data calculated in the past few hours by the metrics enthusiast Benji-Sales, the Star Wars Outlaws trailer has in fact totaled over 3.1 million viewswhile that of Assassin’s Creed Mirage stopped at 2.1 million.

Third place among the titles presented at the Ubisoft Forward for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which did not go beyond 1.3 million views: a wake-up call for the game based on the sci-fi saga of James Camerongiven that at the time of the announcement it crunched much more important numbers.

Naturally the snapshot taken by Benji, which we imagine already needs an update, did nothing but photograph the most immediate reactions to the showcase of the French house, and for Star Wars Outlaws the surprise factor.

At this point it will be interesting to find out how the situation will evolve and above all what results the games in question will obtain once they arrive in stores: for Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora the wait will not be great, both being released this year , while for Outlaws we will have to wait for 2024.

