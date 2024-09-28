Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have announced the Star Wars Outlaws update roadmap from now until the release of the first expansion, next November 21st: a strategy that aims to improve the experience also in view of the Christmas period.

It is clear in fact that with the sensational postponement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows the tie-in set in the Star Wars universe will be the reference Ubisoft product on store shelves at Christmas, and the French company wants to do everything possible to push its sales.

So let’s see the update roadmap, which will open on October 3 with Title Update 2 focused on improvements and bug fixes, and will continue on October 24th with Title Update 3 focused on quality of life improvements.