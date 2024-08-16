Ubisoft announced with a trailer Star Wars Outlaws PC Version Featureswhich will apparently take full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation graphics cards thanks to technologies such as ray tracing.

Specifically, the long-awaited tie-in will support the Windows platform ray tracing applied to lighting, reflections and shadowsNVIDIA RTX dynamic illumination, DLSS 3.5 upscaling technologies (with ray reconstruction, frame generation and super resolution), XeSS 1.3 and FSR 3.0 (upscaling and frame generation).

The game will also boast advanced graphics settingscapable of scaling the experience depending on the configuration in our possession, will have an unlocked frame rate, will support the 21:9 Cinematic Display Mode and multi-monitor and ultrawide modes.

It seems that the galaxy we will be able to visit in the shoes of the outlaw Kay Vess will offer a truly extraordinary visual spectacleespecially on PC.