Ubisoft announced with a trailer Star Wars Outlaws PC Version Featureswhich will apparently take full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation graphics cards thanks to technologies such as ray tracing.
Specifically, the long-awaited tie-in will support the Windows platform ray tracing applied to lighting, reflections and shadowsNVIDIA RTX dynamic illumination, DLSS 3.5 upscaling technologies (with ray reconstruction, frame generation and super resolution), XeSS 1.3 and FSR 3.0 (upscaling and frame generation).
The game will also boast advanced graphics settingscapable of scaling the experience depending on the configuration in our possession, will have an unlocked frame rate, will support the 21:9 Cinematic Display Mode and multi-monitor and ultrawide modes.
It seems that the galaxy we will be able to visit in the shoes of the outlaw Kay Vess will offer a truly extraordinary visual spectacleespecially on PC.
System requirements confirmed
Alongside the announcement of the PC version features, illustrated in the trailer which you can see belowUbisoft also confirmed Star Wars Outlaws’ requirements for different combinations of resolution, frame rate, and quality presets.
As reported there, to run Outlaws you will need at least an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor with 16 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1660, AMD RX 5600 XT, or Intel A750 graphics card.
Increasing the resolution and frame rate you get up to an Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, again 16 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XTX graphics card.
#Star #Wars #Outlaws #Announces #Features #Trailer
Leave a Reply