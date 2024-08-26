This August 30, 27 for early access, the video game comes out Star Wars Outlaws. Because of this, critics’ reviews on Metacritic have already begun to be released on social networks. So far, the latest title in the galactic saga has a rating of 77 in its PS5 and Xbox versions, as well as 78 for PC.

This rating gives us to understand that Star Wars Outlaws It is an acceptable game, although there are elements that need improvement. Several of the reviews indicate a marked difference between the story and the gameplay. While they consider the narrative to be very good, they mention that the gameplay starts out varied but then becomes repetitive.

Unfortunately, another of the most common complaints is the number of bugs present in the title. Many critics indicate that throughout their experience they encountered both visual and gameplay errors. So maybe it’s best not to fall for the hype and wait for a couple of updates or including a version that includes all the additional content.

Star Wars Outlaws It launches on August 30 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Those who purchased the deluxe editions will be able to access the game three days before its official launch. So we’re about to head back to the galaxy far, far away. What do you think of your ratings?

What is Star Wars Outlaws about?

Star Wars: Outlaws puts us in control of Kay Vess. She is a space outlaw working for the highest bidder. Their mission is to assemble a group of criminal experts to carry out one of the biggest robberies in the galaxy. This leads him to the lowest levels of the criminal world.

It’s a third-person action-adventure experience set within a vast open world. There’s ample opportunity for exploration, side quests, and activities to do. Not to mention several references and characters to the fan-loved films.

