In recent years Star Wars games have become quite frequent, since some important developers have their projects that will contribute something to the galaxy far away, the closest example we have is Outlaws of Ubisoft, which featured a lot more content last year. However, the release date has not been completely clear, and that has made fans think that we will not see its arrival on consoles and PC this same year.

As mentioned in a blog post that is part of the parks of disneythe video game by the French will be reaching the enthusiastic public at the end of 2024, that means that we would possibly be talking about the last quarter of the same. And doing specific calculations, that is the gap in which large launches reach the market, something that has been seen for a couple of years in the industry, to give an example, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sally in October 2023.

Here is part of the statement:

Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game, will be released later this year. The game allows you to explore different planets throughout the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, a rising scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her partner Nix. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

It is worth mentioning that there had already been a rumor that the game would have a significant delay, but that there is still nothing official, this has been followed by the fact that it was also shown in the Summer Game Festival one of the first previews that show us what it will look like in action. For its part, it is clear that we will see it soon in another Ubisoft Forwardevent in which not only this game will receive the official release date, but also that of the next big Assassin's Creed which will be located in Japan.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: Star Wars is definitely regaining its importance in video games, since things in series and movies have not been as great as we would expect, until the third season of The Mandalorian was due. Hopefully the franchise will generate a lot more excitement in the coming months.