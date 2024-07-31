We are exactly one month away from the release of one of the most important games of the year, Star Wars Outlawsand something that will make it shine is definitely the main character, Kay Vesswho will apparently have a more important role in the lore in the future. In fact, even her voice and motion capture actress is very interested in continuing to give her life, but now making the jump to live action in some series or movie of the saga.

This is what he recently told the media:

Absolutely. Seeing what a real human connection with the world could look like, I know I have the skills to bring that to real life.

There’s definitely a beautiful sense of responsibility, but I also feel like if I was going to be in any franchise, I feel honored and ready to be a part of it. Being an immigrant, Latina, queer, and learning English at a later age, living in Canada, all the opportunities that brought me to that point to then show my work and be chosen for something like this, it felt very mutual.

Here is the description of the game:

Experience the first open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore a variety of new and iconic locations from all corners of the galaxy. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a hustler who yearns for freedom and a new life with her partner Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit every crime syndicate in the galaxy, and end up on the galaxy’s most wanted list. Explore unique locations with bustling cities and cantinas. Travel across vast outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each location brings new adventures, unique challenges, and tempting rewards if you dare to take the risk. Live the risky life of an outlaw. Turn the tide with Nix’s help, fight with your blaster, defeat enemies with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moment to distract them and gain the upper hand.

Remember that Star Wars Outlaws is launched August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

