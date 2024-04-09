The story trailer Of Star Wars Outlaws is the protagonist of a video diary in which the game developers analyze characters, scenarios and situations, providing us with further details on the adventure.

Coming out on August 30th, Star Wars Outlaws will see us grappling with different figures and organizations as the protagonist, Kay Vess, an outlaw who puts her skills at the service of the criminal syndicates operating in the Outer Rim territories.

When offered a major blow against kingpin Sliro, Kay fails in response finds himself with a price on his headtherefore forced to flee to save her life.