In the video, the developers of Massive Entertainment and LucasArt talk about how they built the game universe, which takes inspiration partly from the films and partly from original ideas.

On the occasion of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Ubisoft has released a new behind the scenes videos Of Star Wars Outlaws which you can view in the player below.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away

As explained by the development team, it was LucasArt who suggested to Ubisoft to set Star Wars Rebels between Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedias it is the time period where the civil war between the empire and the rebels is at its peak, thus creating a perfect setting for Kay Vess’ adventure in Star Wars Outlaws.

In the video we also learn that in the game we will visit iconic Star Wars locations, such as Tatooine, but also brand new locations, such as the planet Toshara. Players will have plenty to explore, as each planet in Star Wars Outlaws is the size of 2-3 zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

We remind you that Star Wars: Outlaws will be available during the course of 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.