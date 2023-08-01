“I’m thrilled to share that something truly magnificent is on the way,” said Williams. “This is a dream come true for me, about all that has sustained and carried me through a life of dreams and adventures, it’s my honor to share with you.”

While it’s not confirmed that the two are related, Williams certainly hinted on Twitter that the news is quite significant and concluded the post with “May the Force be with you all,” the iconic Star Wars line.

Lando Calrissian original actor Billy Dee Williams shared that a big Star Wars announcement is on the way. His words come a few days after some reports that the series TV Lando of Disney+ got new writers.

Lando: where were we

Recall that the TV series Lando was announced in December 2020but quickly fell on the back burner as Disney devoted more time to other Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett.

The above tweet, posted on Aug. 1, came as after the July 28 news that Donald and Stephen Glover would sign on to script Lando’s TV series. Donald Glover played a younger version of Lando in Solo A Star Wars Story and it is speculated that he will reprise that role. Earlier this year Glover said he and Disney were discussing him returning as the lead character and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy later said Glover was “very excited” about it.

But it seems that it is original screenwriter by Lando, Justin Simien, was not notified of his replacement, and found out along with the rest of the world on social media. Simien said in July that he has “no idea what’s going on” with the series, but that he “poured his heart into it and worked a lot” on it.

We will probably have more official details on what is happening to Lando shortly. In the meantime, we remind you that Ahsoka is coming, of which we can see an official Italian trailer.