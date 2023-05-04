As you know, May 4th is Star Wars Day and for the occasion they were put on discount all titles in the series on GOG and Steamwith dedicated sales that will surely make fans happy.

Star Wars Sale on Steam

Star Wars Sale on GOG

Among the games on offer we point out Star Wars: Battlefront II, the latest online shooter dedicated to the DICE series, the space simulator Star Wars Squadrons, the old but still valid strategic Star Wars: Empire at War, the two classics Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which still remain among the best experiences in the videogame field among the many dedicated to the series.

To our taste, we recommend Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, a first-person shooter with exceptional level design, the action LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which incorporates all the best of the dedicated LEGO series.