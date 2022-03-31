The wait that separates us from the debut of the series Disney dedicated to the Jedi master, it has unfortunately increased, although fortunately not by much. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was in fact postponed by only a couple of days, with the official release date being moved from May 25 to May 27but with much more welcome news in addition: the debut of the series will include not one, but two episodes on the established date.

The news was given by the same Ewan McGregor in a short video, released recently on the official Twitter profile of Disney +. In any case, the date has been moved for a very short time, a couple of days which most likely served to tidy up the lineup, and which with great pleasure will also reserve us the surprise of the second episode already available at launch.

These are the words of the actor:

Hello, Star Wars fans! Thanks for all of your amazing support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. The date of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first episode will move a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27, but here’s the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere, together. So be sure to tune in and watch both episodes stream from Friday, May 27, exclusively on Disney +.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most loved characters ever in the saga of Star Wars, the Jedi master who was the master of none other than Anakin Skywalker before he became the dark Darth Vader. In turn, he had a noteworthy teacher, namely Qui-Gon Jinn, who in the second trilogy of the Star Wars saga (however the first in chronological order) was played by Liam Neeson.

The series that we are going to see from May 27, will make us experience the events related to Kenobi starting from 10 years later the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.