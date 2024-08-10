Star Wars | Now you should turn your gaze to the sky: These places in Helsinki are the best places to see shooting stars

Star flights|The best observation time for shooting stars is the nights of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Next starting at night, you should take a look at the sky if you want to see one of the most spectacular flocks of shooting stars of the year.

This year there are good chances to see shooting stars, because the moon does not illuminate the night sky too much. Perseids are practically only visible south of Oulu, because the nights in the north are still very bright.

The best chances to see the Perseid shooting star flock are between the 10th and the 14th. August, i.e. the nights between Saturday and Wednesday. A particularly favorable observation time is the night between Monday and Tuesday the 12th-13th. August.

On the night between next Monday and Tuesday, during one hour you can see up to 60 shooting stars belonging to the swarm.

Ursan according to the observation of shooting stars, i.e. meteors, the darker the sky is, the more visible it is and the fewer clouds there are.

The best chance to see shooting stars is in an open place away from the light of the built-up areas. On Saturday, the sun sets in Helsinki at 21:30, on Sunday three minutes earlier.

Dark observation sites are listed, for example Skywatcher to the map of the locations of the Thousand Stars. Lammassaari and Suomenlinna’s Kustaanmiekka have been mentioned as particularly dark places in Helsinki.

Ursa says that it is most comfortable to observe shooting stars on your back, for example lying on a sleeping pad. However, it is advisable to dress warmly, because lying on the ground will quickly get cold, even if the evening is otherwise mild.

The more shooting stars you see, the longer you watch the sky. Binoculars or other observation tools are not needed.

The Perseids are one of the three most abundant shooting star clusters, along with the Geminids in December and the Quadrantids in January. They are the only large flock that occurs in the warm season in Finland.

Perseids the sighting is reported by the astronomical association Ursa. They are caused by a comet called 109/P Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 133 years.

Perseid shooting stars can be seen infrequently throughout the period between July 17 and August 24, but the vast majority of them will be seen this weekend and early next week.