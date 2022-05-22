The author of the novel Star Wars: Brotherhood recently revealed that it is present in the aforementioned text a cameo from Cal Kestisthe protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

One of the most popular products for fans of the Star Wars since the relaunch of the franchise in 2015 is certo Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game follows the inexperienced Jedi Cal Kestis as he tries to hide from the Empire after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Unfortunately, the Inquisitors will begin to hunt him down and, while on the run, he attempts to complete his training, learn about the history of the Jedi and more.

The game of Respawn has been mentioned in other works belonging to the franchise of Star Warsbut the fans they found another reference. Cal Kestis, according to fans, was mentioned in Mike Chen’s new book, Star Wars: Brotherhood.

The book in question takes place before the events of Revenge of the Sith and follows Anakin and Obi-Wan on another adventure. At some point in historyreference is made to a red-haired young manwhich has led many to believe that he was the protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Order her. Chen confirmed this “cameo” on Twitteras you can see below:

# 12: It’s pretty well-known at this point, but there’s a “blink and you miss it” cameo by Jedi Fallen Order’s Jaro Tapal and a red-haired youngling. (Yes, that’s Cal.) pic.twitter.com/8uee8WoDkG – Mike Chen – LIGHT YEARS FROM HOME is out now! (@mikechenwriter) May 17, 2022

It’s fairly well known at this point, but there’s a cameo from Jaro Tapal from Jedi Fallen Order and a red-haired young man (Yep, that’s Cal Kestis).

Also, according to some theories, Cal Kestis may appear in the series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney +, as the timeline would line up perfectly to allow the character to make his live action debut. Only time will tell if we will actually see the character in the new Disney + series, but what is certain is that we will see Cal Kestis again in the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.