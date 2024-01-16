During Star Wars Celebration 2023, audiences were surprised by the reveal of Star Wars: New Jedi Order, a film that takes place after The Rise of Skywalker, and would bring back Daisy Ridley in the role of Rey. However, A new report has indicated that this project is in a very complicated situation.

According to World of Reel, a site that shares information about Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilms, is not entirely happy with the work that Steven Knight, screenwriter of this project, gave her. Thus, It has even been mentioned that the film has entered an indefinite hiatus that puts production at risk.

The outlet has noted that Knights submitted an initial version of the script, which was not received positively by Kennedy, who returned his work with a huge list of annotations. Thus, the screenwriter was unhappy with the way his vision was ignored. As a result, Knights would be considering abandoning this production to focus entirely on the Peaky Blinders movie, a series he helped create.

At the moment there is no official information from Disney or Lucasfilm about the current status of this project, but there is a clue that could validate this report. A few days ago it was revealed The Mandalorian & Grogu, a film that will bring these characters to the big screen. However, World of Reel claims that this announcement was premature, and that its existence serves as a way to replace Star Wars: New Jedi Order.

Considering that The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production this year, This statement doesn't sound so impossible to believe.. We just have to wait for more official information to become available. In related topics, Adam Driver talks about the possibility of returning to Star Wars. Likewise, he can learn more details about this new film here.

Editor's Note:

If this report is correct, this makes it clear that Disney and Lucasfilms are not capable of finding a middle ground with the creative minds they hire. This is a problem that has been present since The Force Awakensand I hope that in the future it will no longer be something that defines this era of Star Wars.

Via: World of Reel