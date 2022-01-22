After the success of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, the platform realized that starwars It has enormous potential for creating more productions. In that sense, Lucasfilm and Disney are focusing on the series of Ahsoka Tano, character introduced in the animated series The clone wars and who had his live action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Now, according to Deadline, the actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins the cast in an as-yet-unknown role.

Ahsoka Tano was a part of The clone wars and Star wars rebels. Photo: Composition / Disney Plus

Who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

The 37-year-old performer achieved international fame for her participation in Super School of Heroes, where she played the villainous Royal Pain, and for her role as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the world. It also highlights his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse. For now it is not known what role Winstead will have in the Ahsoka series.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Photo: Universal Pictures

Cast of Ahsoka Tano

To date, it is known that the cast is made up of Rosario Dawson as the protagonist, Ahsoka Tano, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. The latter will make her live-action debut, as she was originally introduced to the franchise in Star Wars Rebels. On the other hand, it is believed that more characters from The clone wars and rebels will have their debut in live action, as would be the case with Ezra Bridger.

Other Star Wars series

In addition to the Ahsoka Tano series, several series focused on already known characters such as Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor are being developed, as well as new characters such as The Acolyte, of which there are not many details yet.