Mark Hammill the actor who gave the face to Luke Skywalker in the film saga of Star Wars , commented pleasantly on the video of a strange Chilean advertisement created using Episode IV. Strange in what way? Simple: it was integrated directly into the film.

Surprise!

As you can see in the video attached to the post on Better: it was conceived as a piece of film. So we can see Obi-Wan Kenobi talk to Luke and… watch him because it's worth not ruining the surprise in this case.

Who knows if they were laser beers full of Force… In any case, Hammill, having seen the video, shared it and asked ironically: “Is it considered in the canon of Star Wars in Chile?”

It must be said that the strange commercial was broadcast in 2003, when the Star Wars films began to circulate on Chilean TV.

Note that there is also a similar commercial with Palpatinein this case inserted in Episode VI.

In short, now we can explain why he ended up the way he did.