There is no doubt that The Empire Strikes Back is considered a very important filmfor fans of the Star Wars franchise and beyond, released in a completely different media age.

In the past like today, however, one of the main concerns of the director and production concerned spoilers and advances. We all now know that Darth Vader was Luke’s father, but, at the time, that needed to remain a secret until the movie came out.

What were the techniques used to keep this important detail hidden? The most interesting is hidden in the script of David Prowsehe who was interpreter of Darth Vader for the occasion.

After the actor’s death in 2020, the original script of The Empire Strikes Back was auctioned off and, once they found a buyer, they came out interesting details.

The actor was unaware of his character’s secret, and that was intentional. The lines that were in his script were alternate jokesjust make it for hide Also to the actor the truth.

In fact, it was not necessary for Prowse to learn those lines given that, due to the strong accent that characterized him, he was dubbed in post-production, with the lines now becoming famous, of course.

Prowse’s script contains the following lines of dialoguecompletely new:

Vader: There is no escape… don’t make me destroy you. The Emperor is strong in the Force, but the Force is strong in the Skywalker line and together we will overthrow him. I will complete your training and we will rule the Empire as equals. Luke: No! Vader: Luke, we will be the most powerful in the galaxy. You will have everything you could wish for… don’t resist… it’s our destiny.”

While the final version reportsat this juncture:

Vader: There is no escape. Don’t make me destroy you. Luke, you still don’t realize your importance. You have just begun to discover your power. Join me and I will complete your training. Without combined force, we can end this destructive conflict and bring order to the galaxy. Luke: I’ll never catch up with you. Vader: If only you knew the power of the dark side. Obi-Wan never told you what happened to your father. Luke: Enough told me. He told me you killed him. Vader: No, I’m your father. Luke: No! It is not true. It’s impossible! Luke: Find your feelings. You know it’s true.

A shocking truth that came to light in a moment that is anything but casual. We remind you that, in a few days, there will in fact be Star Wars Day.