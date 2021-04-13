It has been recreated countless times. Its shape, light and, above all, its sound, mesmerize fans around the world: the Star Wars lightsaber was always a difficult technology to imitate. But now Disney recreated it in real life perfectly.

The particularity of his version is that it has the ability to extend and retract in a similar way to those used by the Jedi in the movies. Of course, much safer: it does not cut or burn materials. And much less, people.

According to The Verge, the virtual reality developer Ben Ridout analyzed a patent, recently revealed at a press conference by the president of Disney Parks, Josh D’amaro, of what it could be a “real” lightsaber.

The lightsaber works on a system similar to that of a metal tape measure. The strength of this tool is due to the curvature of the tape when it is extended, even though it is actually flat.

According to Ridout, Disney’s design includes on a base – the handle – two “ribbons” rolled inside that come out facing each other in the shape of a semicircle to join once unfolded and form a cylinder, which would be the laser. The system unfolding and folding is motorized, and is activated with the push of a button.

How it works The ribbons are made of a translucent and flexible material, which diffuses the light from a flexible LED light rail, also wound on the handle, so that when the ribbons are extended, lThe LED lights also make it inside the cylinder that they form to provide enlightenment.

The grip includes the electronic components that operate the system of this lightsaber, as well as the battery, according to Ridout.

When each tape is fired at the end, it curves into a semicircle that forms the middle of the sheet. They are permanently mounted on a rounded lightsaber “tip” that also pulls on a string of flexible LEDs that are mounted on a third spool. motorized within the lightsaber frame. The two halves of the blade are joined by a “blade shape” as they exit the lightsaber, creating a single lightsaber beam.

The lightsaber in film culture

The lightsaber, lightsaber or laser saber is a foundational element of the Star Wars movie saga. In his fictional universe, this is a sword made of a beam of energy or plasma that instantly cuts everything it touches.

According to him lore of the movies, it was not until the beginning of the Mandalorian wars and the Jedi revolution (approximately 10,000 years before the Battle of Yavin), in the Sith laboratories located on Korriban (central planet of the Dark Lords).

There they discovered that by firing an energy beam concentrated in a crystal coming from crystal mines located in the Dantooine system, enough power was generated to cut almost anything. And that’s the basis of the lightsaber cut.

The funny thing about this saber recreated by Disney is that it even has the crystal embedded, to be true to the idea of ​​the movies:

From the origins of the orders, Sith and Jedi fought with traditional metal sabers (very similar to japanese katanas) usually modified with energy generators to increase their cutting power as well as counteract the impact of the enemy saber.

Characteristic sound is the product of two things: a combination of turning on a movie projector and interference from an uninsulated audio cable. on a television.

