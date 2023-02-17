the saga of Star Wars It is one of the best known and loved today. In recent years, her universe has expanded enormously, especially in terms of series. However, for actor Liam Neeson, this has made him increasingly lose his magic.

In an interview, the actor who gave life to Qui-Gon Jinn was asked if he would like to have his own spin-off. His answer was a resounding no and then he proceeded to explain his reasons. Since for him these projects are ‘diluting’ the magic of what Star Wars is.

‘There are so many spin-offs that it’s getting watered down for me. It’s taking away the mystery and the magic in a weird way. It was great to do the scene with Ewan after 25 years, it was good and I loved it, but so far’. Liam Neeson commented on a possible series of his character on Disney +.

He also added that this comment is precisely because he loves Star Wars. However, it seems that the path they are taking with the franchise is not entirely to their liking. Especially now that he has a lot of new series on the way. Do you agree with him?

What other Star Wars spin-offs are on the way?

While we may not get a Qui-Gon Jinn one, there are several spin-offs to the series already on the way. Only in 2023 we will have the third season of The Mandalorianthe second of Visions, Young Jedi Adventures, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

Also in video games we will have the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with Jedi: Survivor. It’s easy to see what Liam Neeson is referring to, although several of these projects have also been highly critical. Do you think they should let this franchise rest a bit?

