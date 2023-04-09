













This character appears in the video shared a few hours ago at the convention, although it can only be seen from behind.

Mikkelsen had already acted as this villain from the universe of Star Wars and that was in one of his animated series.

Specifically, in Star Wars Rebels, where he appeared in the third season. It is in this way that she is already part of the canon of the saga. So Lars Mikkelsen will have to undergo make-up sessions to recreate this character.

But many consider it very fortunate that he participates in Ahsoka, since it will continue its previous appearance. It is something that fans of the franchise will be able to enjoy in a few months.

Ahsokawhich is another exclusive of Star Wars for Disney+, it will have its premiere sometime in August 2023. Despite what you might think, Grand Admiral Thrawn is not a character created by George Lucas.

Such credit goes to the writer Timothy Zahn, who created a trilogy of novels that have Thrawn as the protagonist and a threat to the New Republic. He is considered the ‘heir’ to the Galactic Empire.

But that was out of the canon of Star Wars. However, when Disney acquired the rights to Lucas’s work again, Zahn went back to work and created a novel that formally introduces this villain into the story.

Since 2010 the producer Dave Filoni, responsible for Star Wars Rebelsexpressed interest in taking advantage of Thrawn.

Now she is more present than ever and her first appearance in a live-action production will be precisely Ahsoka.

As its name itself says, this series of Star Wars is based on Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan and who had a wide presence in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

then appeared in Star Wars Rebels and later his voice could be heard in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

But he made his real acting debut with actress Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian and was also in The Book of Boba Fett. Now he will have his own series.

In addition to Ahsoka We have more series information at EarthGamer.