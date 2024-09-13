Now, Glover is saying that what he really wants to accomplish with Lando is create a product that is first of all fun as he says Star Wars is too serious most of the time.

Lucasfilm has announced the miniseries Star Wars: Lando in 2020. Few updates have been given about the project over the years, but the lead character’s actor – Donald Glover – he talked about it several times.

Glover’s words on Star Wars Lando

During a recent conversation with the Wall Street Journalwhen asked what he wanted to achieve with Lando, Glover replied: “I just want it to be fun. As a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there be more fun, because it’s very hard to have fun right now. It’s hard, because there are very serious things going on and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly, so I understand why things are serious. But part of the human experience, I think, is that we have a responsibility to have fun. And I feel like we’re lacking in that area.”

Glover as Lando

He continued: “I love Star Wars, but sometimes it’s super serioussometimes it’s too serious. Everything that has to do with the Skywalkers is so serious. As for Lando, I think the best part about him is that he’s a scoundrel and I think people can relate to that. He’s probably like, ‘Man, this war is crazy, I need money,’ and I think everyone can relate to that, so I just want to keep it fun.”

But not everyone sees it the same way. For example, one of the leading actresses of Dune: Prophecy says that Star Wars is a children’s TV series.